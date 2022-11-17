52 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Man who killed 6 with SUV at Christmas parade gets life sentence
The driver of an SUV that plowed through a Milwaukee-area Christmas parade last year, killing six people and wounding dozens of others, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, per AP.
The big picture: Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, was sentenced in the Waukesha County Circuit court on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 others of reckless endangerment.
- Brooks' sentence does not include the possibility of parole, WTMJ-TV notes.