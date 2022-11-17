Skip to main content
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Man who killed 6 with SUV at Christmas parade gets life sentence

Rebecca Falconer
Memorials placed in downtown Waukesha Wisconsin left in areas where people were hit by a driver plowing into the Christmas parade on Main Street in downtown November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Memorials placed in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, after six people died an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

The driver of an SUV that plowed through a Milwaukee-area Christmas parade last year, killing six people and wounding dozens of others, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, per AP.

The big picture: Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, was sentenced in the Waukesha County Circuit court on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 others of reckless endangerment.

  • Brooks' sentence does not include the possibility of parole, WTMJ-TV notes.
