U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar to publish new memoir

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is publishing another memoir.

Driving the news: "The Joy of Politics: Surviving Cancer, a Campaign, a Pandemic, an Insurrection, and Life's Other Unexpected Curveballs" will be released next May.

Expect a "candid, honest, and at times bitingly funny" read with "insider stories" from the historic events of the last few years, says a release.

Between the lines: Notice that the title font is evocative of the classic "Joy of Cooking."

The photo is from Klobuchar's snow-flocked presidential kickoff in 2019.

What they're saying: “The theme of the book is resilience," Klobuchar said in a statement. "Personal resilience, yes, but also the resilience of a nation. It is a story of getting through (to use my daughter's words) a lot and moving forward with joy."

Flashback: Shortly after she suspended her presidential campaign to endorse Joe Biden, Klobuchar's husband was hospitalized with an early case of COVID-19.

In the two years that followed, she faced the Jan. 6 insurrection, a breast cancer diagnosis and the death of her father, former Star Tribune columnist Jim Klobuchar.

Of note: Klobuchar has penned books before, including her 2015 memoir, "The Senator Next Door," a recent title on anti-trust issues and an expanded version of her college thesis on the political battle over the Metrodome.