Wholesale price inflation is cooling, buoying markets

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Another week, another round of weaker-than-expected inflation data.

The big picture: Finally, official data is showing a clearer inflation peak in the rearview. Judging from the market response, investors want to believe it's not just another head-fake.

Check out the chart above. Wholesale goods prices, as measured by the Producer Price Index (PPI), have stopped climbing at the breakneck pace they hit earlier this year.

Go deeper: The chart measures “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy — and these prices on average actually moved lower in October compared to the month before.

Even including food and energy, the total rate of growth for goods and services is also way down from a June peak of 0.9% — the increase was 0.2% in each of the last two months.

On a year-over-over basis, the headline PPI grew 8% — still uncomfortably high, but down from the 11%-plus levels seen in March through June of this year.

The impact: Stocks continued a rally kicked off by last week's cooling Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.

The S&P 500 gained nearly 1% Tuesday, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.45%.

What to watch: These wholesale price movements are usually an early indicator of consumer price trends. We'll have to wait until Dec. 13 for the next CPI release.