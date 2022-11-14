Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

A weaker-than-expected inflation report last week triggered the biggest rally markets have seen in months.

Why it matters: The knee-jerk response to a single economic report — the Consumer Price Index report for October — shows that even after a horrible year, hope springs eternal among some investors.

If inflation eases — they seem to think — it might mean the low interest rates that goosed markets over the last decade will return, and: Presto! Happy days are here again.

The Fed's six rate hikes this year have pushed stocks down more than 20% at times in 2022. The S&P is still on track for its worst year since 2008.

What happened: Ricochet rally.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq composite rose 7.4%, its biggest increase since March 24, 2020, just after the markets bottomed during the pandemic panic. It rose almost another 2% on Friday.

The S&P rose 5.5% Thursday, its most since April 2020, and tacked on a 0.9% gain Friday.

The S&P 500 (up 5.9%) had its biggest weekly rise since June. The Nasdaq (up 8.1%) jumped the most since March.

Details: The rally commenced with the release of the latest Consumer Price Index report on Thursday at 8:30am, which showed year-over-year inflation falling to 7.7% in October, from a rate of 8.2% in September.

While that's high by the standards of recent decades, it wasn't as high as analysts and economists had expected.

What they're saying: "It’s not surprising because investors have been waiting for evidence that inflation is peaking," wrote Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network, an investment adviser, in a note. "I don't think we're out of the woods," he added.

What we're expecting: A flurry of wet-blanket statements to be forthcoming from the Fed, which will want to ensure that the animal spirits — which essentially work against its efforts to raise interest rates and tighten "financial conditions" — don't end up undoing some of its efforts.

If growing investor appetite for riskier investment feeds through to the corporate bond market, it would lower the cost of borrowing and investing.

That's the equivalent of stepping on the gas pedal, and fueling the economic engine — while the Fed has been trying to hit the brakes by raising rates.

The bottom line: This could be simply another bear market rally. But a big one.