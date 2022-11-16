Mormon church says it supports same-sex marriage law

The temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kensington, Md., in April. Photo: Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it will support a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.

Driving the news: The church said a statement the Respect for Marriage Act, which the Senate is scheduled to vote on Wednesday, includes "appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters."

While the doctrine of the nearly 17-million-member church will continue to view same-sex marriage as being against God’s commandments, it will support the rights of LGBTQ couples.

What they're saying: "We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding," the church said.