Politics & Policy
In photos: America's next senators
The new Democratic and Republican senators took class pictures at the Capitol on Tuesday:
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomes Sens.-elect Peter Welch of Vermont (left) and the towering John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell poses with (from left) Sens.-elect Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Katie Britt of Alabama, J.D. Vance of Ohio and Eric Schmitt of Missouri.
