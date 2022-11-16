The new Democratic and Republican senators took class pictures at the Capitol on Tuesday:

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomes Sens.-elect Peter Welch of Vermont (left) and the towering John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell poses with (from left) Sens.-elect Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Katie Britt of Alabama, J.D. Vance of Ohio and Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

