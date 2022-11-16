35 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Man accused of stealing a plane, threatening to crash into Walmart has died
The man accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart has died while in federal custody, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday.
Driving the news: The pilot, Cory Patterson, was found unresponsive at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami on Monday, the FBP said.
- Staff approached immediately and "initiated life-saving measures," according to FBP. Emergency services were requested, but Patterson was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.
- "No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger," according to the FBP.
Flashback: Patterson in September was accused of stealing a small plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss.
- The airplane crashed into a field after circling over several communities in northeast Mississippi.
- Patterson faced federal and local charges after the incident.
- His attorney, Tony Farese, had requested a psychological exam, according to WTVA.
Go deeper: Rogue plane lands, pilot in custody after threatening to hit Mississippi Walmart