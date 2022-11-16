Man accused of stealing a plane, threatening to crash into Walmart has died

The Natchez Trace Parkway near Tupelo. Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The man accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart has died while in federal custody, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday.

Driving the news: The pilot, Cory Patterson, was found unresponsive at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami on Monday, the FBP said.

Staff approached immediately and "initiated life-saving measures," according to FBP. Emergency services were requested, but Patterson was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

"No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger," according to the FBP.

Flashback: Patterson in September was accused of stealing a small plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss.

The airplane crashed into a field after circling over several communities in northeast Mississippi.

Patterson faced federal and local charges after the incident.

His attorney, Tony Farese, had requested a psychological exam, according to WTVA.

