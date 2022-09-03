Mississippi city on alert as plane threatens to crash into Walmart

A pilot of a small airplane over Tupelo, Mississippi, threatened to crash into a nearby Walmart Saturday, putting residents on high alert.

Driving the news: The plane began circling the city around 5 a.m., the Tupelo, Miss., Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police have been speaking with the pilot.

The plane has now circled over several communities in northeast Misissippi and was last reported to be flying over Ripley, a city northwest of Tupelo, WTVA reports.

CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean said the plane was recently spotted flying over Holly Springs National Forest.

Details: Police said the pilot originally threatened to “intentionally crash into Wal-Mart on West Main,” the police said.

The Walmart store is located near a series of other businesses, including a convenience store, car wash and more.

Walmart shoppers and staff were evacuated and people have moved away from the area, TPD said.

Context: Police said the plane may be a King Air type, which can hold seven to 12 passengers, the Washington Post reports.

Muntean of CNN said on air that the type of plane has a four- to six-hour window before running out of gas.

The TPD and Mississippi Department of Safety did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comments.

What they're saying: “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

What we're watching: Discussions between the pilot and TPD began early Saturday.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," TPD said.

According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, the plane has since moved out of the Tupelo city limits and out into the neighboring city of Blue Springs, Mississippi. Blue Springs is home to a large Toyota plant, which the aircraft briefly circled.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.