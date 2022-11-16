Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Biden trolls Trump ahead of announcement

Sophia Cai
Former President Trump and President Biden, side by side

Former President Trump and President Biden. Photos: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance, Emily Elconin/Getty Images

The White House is choosing the same night as former President Trump's expected announcement to launch a new webpage highlighting manufacturing among President Biden's big legislative wins.

Why it matters: The timing and topics are no coincidence but rather a preview of Biden's affirmative case for his own second term in 2024.

Driving the news: The messaging, according to screenshots obtained by Axios, says Biden's presidency has yielded a "manufacturing boom" and the creation of 700,000 jobs since the passage of a major chips funding bill.

Biden website
Screenshot: "The Record"

What they're saying: White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Axios that President Biden and congressional Democrats "ran on this record — which is supported by large majorities of Americans — and last week voters expressed their support for it in the most meaningful way."

  • "The president has delivered the most significant legislative record in decades, despite the narrowest congressional majorities in history."
  • Biden reiterated last week that he "intends" to run for president in 2024, but would discuss with family over the holidays and announce a decision early next year.
Go deeper