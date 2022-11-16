The White House is choosing the same night as former President Trump's expected announcement to launch a new webpage highlighting manufacturing among President Biden's big legislative wins.

Why it matters: The timing and topics are no coincidence but rather a preview of Biden's affirmative case for his own second term in 2024.

Driving the news: The messaging, according to screenshots obtained by Axios, says Biden's presidency has yielded a "manufacturing boom" and the creation of 700,000 jobs since the passage of a major chips funding bill.

Screenshot: "The Record"

What they're saying: White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Axios that President Biden and congressional Democrats "ran on this record — which is supported by large majorities of Americans — and last week voters expressed their support for it in the most meaningful way."