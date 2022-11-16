First look: Biden trolls Trump ahead of announcement
The White House is choosing the same night as former President Trump's expected announcement to launch a new webpage highlighting manufacturing among President Biden's big legislative wins.
Why it matters: The timing and topics are no coincidence but rather a preview of Biden's affirmative case for his own second term in 2024.
Driving the news: The messaging, according to screenshots obtained by Axios, says Biden's presidency has yielded a "manufacturing boom" and the creation of 700,000 jobs since the passage of a major chips funding bill.
- It's an argument with some resonance in swing states including Pennsylvania and Michigan, where Democrats clinched wins in key races up and down the ballot.
- Other policy items touted on the site include the Inflation Reduction Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and executive orders protecting reproductive rights.
What they're saying: White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Axios that President Biden and congressional Democrats "ran on this record — which is supported by large majorities of Americans — and last week voters expressed their support for it in the most meaningful way."
- "The president has delivered the most significant legislative record in decades, despite the narrowest congressional majorities in history."
- Biden reiterated last week that he "intends" to run for president in 2024, but would discuss with family over the holidays and announce a decision early next year.