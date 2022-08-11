Skip to main content
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Enactment timeline for Dems health, climate and tax package

Sophia Cai
Data: White House; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here is the timeline for when each of the major provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act is slated to take effect.

The big picture: A majority of the provisions start to take effect after this year's November midterms but before the 2024 presidential election.

Most of the health provisions — which lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of Medicare's 64 million enrollees — would take effect in 2023 or later.

The climate provisions provide tax credits and rebates for a wide range of items, including solar panels and high-efficiency heating and cooling appliances, that consumers and companies can immediately use.

As for the tax provisions, funding for the Internal Revenue Service to improve services will take a while to implement and enforce, and the corporate minimum tax will affect companies' 2023 taxes but not current year taxes.

