Josh Raffel — a key White House aide under President Trump — was named head of external affairs by Standard Industries, a privately-held industrial company with 20,000+ employees in 80 countries.

Why it matters: Raffel is one of the best-known communicators on the Hollywood-New York-D.C. axis, with deep experience in all three media capitals.

At the White House, Raffel — a former Hollywood PR executive who was most recently with Juul — was brought in to run communications for the Office of American Innovation.

He quickly became the point man internally for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Driving the news: Standard co-CEOs David Millstone and David Winter said in the Tuesday announcement that Raffel will oversee and expand external communications, brand marketing and government affairs from a newly created position.