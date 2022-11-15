Latino spending power up but savings depleted, report finds

A customer enters a store with a "Welcome" sign in Spanish near the U.S. and Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Latinos account for the fastest-growing portion of the nation's total economic output but their overall financial health is at risk thanks to a lack of savings, a new report says.

Why it matters: The McKinsey & Company study is the latest to paint both a promising — and bleak — financial future for Latinos coming out of the pandemic.

By the numbers: Latinos' spending power had 6% compounded annual growth in the last decade, compared to 3% for the non-Latino U.S. population, per the report, titled "The Economic State of Latinos in the US: Determined to Thrive."

Latinos’ net wealth has increased over the past decade at a 9% rate, compared to 4% for non-Latino white Americans. This is narrowing, but not closing, the overall wealth gap between the two groups, the report states.

Yes, but: Almost half of Latinos have little to no retirement savings and find it difficult to access financial products such as bank accounts, according to the report.

Latino savings have been depleted since the pandemic, with almost half having little or no retirement savings.

Only 23% of Latinos are considered financially healthy in 2022 compared to 35% of non-Latino white Americans.

What they're saying: "Latinos have also been more heavily impacted by COVID-19 and inflation than other populations, and this has exposed their vulnerabilities," the authors wrote in the report.

Those vulnerabilities include a lack of representation on Fortune 500 boards and in C-suite positions.

The authors recommend more investment in Latino entrepreneurs and say that more access to capital would contribute an additional $2.3 trillion in revenue to the economy and create more than 6 million jobs.

