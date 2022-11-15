Judge strikes down Georgia's six-week abortion ban

A judge in Georgia on Tuesday struck down key provisions of the state's six-week abortion ban, calling the ban unconstitutional.

Why it matters: The law — which had been blocked since 2019 — took effect in July after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It banned abortions once cardiac activity had been detected in an embryo — generally at about six weeks, which is before many people know that they are pregnant.

Zoom in: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his ruling that at the time of the law's passage, it was "unequivocally unconstitutional for governments — federal, state, or local — to ban abortions before viability. And yet the LIFE Act...did just that."

Therefore, he said, "It did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now."

Catch up quick: Opponents to the anti-abortion law filed this case in state court after a challenge failed in federal court following the Supreme Court's decision.

They argued the law violated the state constitution's right to privacy.

Of note: McBurney added the restriction "may someday become the law of Georgia" following the Dobbs decision, " but only after our Legislature determines in the sharp glare of public attention that will undoubtedly and properly attend such an important and consequential debate."

What we're watching: Kara Richardson, a spokesperson for Georgia's attorney general, told Axios' Emma Hurt that they intend to "pursue an immediate appeal and will continue to fulfill our duty to defend the laws of our state in court."