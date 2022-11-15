President Biden shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen as they meet on the sidelines of ASNEA Summit in Phnom Penh on Nov. 12. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has canceled his meetings at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and was returning home after testing positive for COVID-19, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The big picture: The positive test comes just days after Hun Sen hosted several Asian leaders, as well as President Biden and others for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

The White House said Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday morning and was not considered a close contact per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The pair shook hands at the ASEAN gathering, held a meeting together and sat next to each other at a gala on Saturday evening, per AP.

Hun Sen said he tested daily before leaving Cambodia for Indonesia, including right before boarding the plane. He tested positive Monday night and the diagnosis was confirmed on Tuesday.