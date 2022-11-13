Job listings are the new Zillow

Browsing job listings is now a lot like browsing real estate listings — you check them out even if you're not in the market for something new.

Why it matters: Job posts are hot now thanks to New York City's new salary transparency law, which requires employers to post salary ranges on job listings.

The numbers make postings a lot more interesting, both job seekers and listing lookie-loos told Axios.

"I click on every posting in NY to see what the range is purely out of curiosity," Renee Ernst, a Microsoft employee who lives on the West Coast, told Axios on LinkedIn.

"People are doing the job-hunting equivalent of daydreaming about mega-mansions," said Phoebe Gavin, executive director of talent and development at Vox.

"I've definitely been looking to see what other companies are paying for equivalent work so I can better understand my value," an accounts director in Brooklyn wrote in a Slack group about pay.

Others looking at the numbers are wondering if it's time to ask for a raise. "I should be making more," one podcast producer in New York said after a few days of gawking.

By the numbers: This is a new law, so there's not great data yet on its impact. But Axios' admittedly unscientific poll on Twitter turned up some interesting results.

We asked if people were looking at job listings more often now because of these numbers. Nearly half of the 446 respondents said yes. Another 30% didn't know about the new law. Only 20% said they weren't looking more.

"Job seekers love pay ranges in job postings," says Scott Dobroski, a vice president at the jobs site Indeed.

Listings with pay information see a 30% increase in applications, the company said, noting that more than a third of listings on Indeed have these numbers. They're expecting that share to grow as salary transparency becomes more popular.

Reality check: Not all companies are putting out numbers. Many people said they hadn't seen salary ranges on job postings in New York in their field — and in some cases companies bury the information at the bottom of a listing, or link out to a separate page.

"I expect they'll be referenced a lot in employee year-end reviews," and workers will use the ranges to make the case for promotions and raises, said Erin Grau, cofounder of Charter, a media and services company focused on the future of work.

In the tech sector, on the other hand, people are so nervous about layoffs that none of this feels too relevant at the moment, said Jordan Sale, a general manager at Rora, a salary negotiation consulting firm. "Things feel kind of scary."

What to watch: Whether or not these numbers prove to be practically useful is an open question. Some of the salary ranges companies list are too wide to be useful, experts told Axios.