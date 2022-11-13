An ambulance leaves the blast site after an explosion on İstiklal Avenue on Nov. 13 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned what he called a "treacherous" bomb attack that officials say killed at least six people and injured more than 50 others along a popular Istanbul pedestrian street on Sunday.

The big picture: It wasn't clear who was behind the explosion on the packed İstiklal Avenue, but it "smells like terrorism," Erdoğan said without offering details.

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," Erdoğan said at a press conference ahead of his departure for the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility.

"Our people can rest assured that the culprits behind the attack will be punished as they deserve," Erdoğan added.

State of play: İstiklal Avenue, a popular street lined with shops and restaurants, was packed with locals and tourists when Sunday's explosion rocked the area, Reuters reports.

Witnesses told Reuters that the blast sent people running as flames erupted after the explosion. "When I heard the explosion, I was petrified, people froze, looking at each other. Then people started running away. What else can you do," Mehmet Akus, a 45-year-old restaurant worker, told the news agency.

Al Jazeera reported there had been no major warnings of a possible attack in the area, which typically has high security measures in place.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly attacks by ISIS and outlawed Kurdish separatist groups between 2015 and 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.