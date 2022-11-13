35 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden on Dems keeping Senate control: "I am incredibly pleased"
President Biden on Sunday celebrated the news that Democrats had clinched control of the Senate, telling reporters that he was "incredibly pleased" by the result.
Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) won her bid for re-election over former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt late Saturday night, officially handing Democrats control of one chamber of Congress.
- All eyes now turn to Georgia, where a December runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker, a former football star, will determine whether the Democrats’ majority becomes a 51-seat majority, Axios' Erin Doherty and Andrew Solender write.
- If Walker wins in Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris will still hold the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.
The big picture: Biden, who is in Cambodia this weekend to take part in the East Asia Summit, spoke to reporters in his hotel lobby after Cortez Masto's win was projected, CNN reported.
- "Congratulations to Senator Schumer, he's got a majority again," Biden said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Politico reported.
- "We're focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are," Biden added.
What they're saying: "I know I'm a cockeyed optimist, I understand that, from the beginning. But I'm not surprised by the turnout, I am incredibly pleased by the turnout."
- Biden added that the results were a "reflection of the quality of our candidates" as well as the fact that they were "all running on the same program" and touting the administration's accomplishments.
- "I feel good and I'm looking forward to the next couple years."