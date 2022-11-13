Biden on Dems keeping Senate control: "I am incredibly pleased"

Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about the US midterm election results while attending the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Sunday celebrated the news that Democrats had clinched control of the Senate, telling reporters that he was "incredibly pleased" by the result.

Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) won her bid for re-election over former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt late Saturday night, officially handing Democrats control of one chamber of Congress.

All eyes now turn to Georgia, where a December runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker, a former football star, will determine whether the Democrats’ majority becomes a 51-seat majority, Axios' Erin Doherty and Andrew Solender write.

If Walker wins in Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris will still hold the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

The big picture: Biden, who is in Cambodia this weekend to take part in the East Asia Summit, spoke to reporters in his hotel lobby after Cortez Masto's win was projected, CNN reported.

"Congratulations to Senator Schumer, he's got a majority again," Biden said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Politico reported.

"We're focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are," Biden added.

What they're saying: "I know I'm a cockeyed optimist, I understand that, from the beginning. But I'm not surprised by the turnout, I am incredibly pleased by the turnout."