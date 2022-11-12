There are two stories playing out in the media right now about improper use of funds at FTX, the formerly high-flying crypto platform that stunned markets this week in a spectacular meltdown that unfolded within mere days. A casual reader could easily confuse them.

Why it matters: The bankruptcy of the crypto exchange FTX, led by celebrity CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the biggest stories in the business world right now, but to understand it readers need to be able to keep its many threads untangled.

Details: Observers are following two separate cases of FTX customer funds improperly leaving the exchange.

FTX allegedly improperly loaned customer funds to Alameda Research, its sister firm which trades cryptocurrency. Much of this appears to have simply been lost in bad trades, but Reuters reports $1 billion cannot be accounted for.

Overnight, someone stole $400 million of remaining funds at FTX.

By the numbers: Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency market's bellwether, is now down about 25% from its price before FTX began to unwind following a damning report by CoinDesk.

Encouraging macroeconomic news Friday appears to be propping it up, at least for now.

What we're watching: The most important question for consumers and companies that had funds on the exchange is how much will ultimately be recovered through the bankruptcy process.