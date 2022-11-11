A view of the Ukrainian flag in front of a damaged settlement in Kherson, Ukraine on Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday it has finished withdrawing troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River, which divides Ukraine's key southern city of Kherson.

The big picture: The withdrawal, which includes leaving the only provincial capital captured by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine eight months ago, marks a major setback for Moscow and a remarkable victory for Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin insists Kherson is still a part of Russia.

"This is a subject of the Russian Federation. There are no changes in this and there cannot be changed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kherson Oblast is one of four Ukraine regions that Russia annexed in October in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "sham referendum." The regions combined make up about 15% of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Friday that the pullback of troops does not represent an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin, per AP.

What they're saying: "Not a single piece of military equipment was left on the right bank. There were no losses in manpower or military equipment and material resources of the Russian group of forces," Kremlin Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashaekov said in a statement.

The other side: "Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.