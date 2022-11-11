Axios' star political reporter Jonathan Swan is joining the New York Times as a political reporter, where he will continue to cover politics and the 2024 election.

Why it matters: Swan is one of the most well-sourced reporters in Washington. His ability to consistently break big stories and his sharp interview skills helped Axios expand its brand globally.

“Axios has been my home and family for six years," Swan told Axios.

"I will forever be grateful for Jim, Mike and Roy taking a chance on me and for all of my supportive colleagues.”

Details: Swan will start at the NYT in January, covering Republicans in Congress. Next summer, he will join the politics team ahead of the 2024 election, the paper said.

Catch up quick: Swan was one of the earliest employees at Axios, joining in late 2016 from The Hill ahead of the company's 2017 launch.

From his earliest days with the company, Swan showed extraordinary skill in being able to drive the news cycle with big scoops. He gained notoriety for chronicling the inner workings of the Trump White House with great detail and accuracy.

In April, he received the prestigious 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Aldo Beckman award for overall excellence in White House coverage.

Swan came to the U.S. in 2014 after covering politics in Australia for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He was born and raised in Sydney. His father, Norman Swan, is an Australian journalist.

Between the lines: In addition to dogged reporting for Axios' website and email newsletters, Swan has been recognized for award-winning political coverage on television and in audio.

Most notably, he won an Emmy last year for his viral 2020 interview with then-President Donald Trump, in which he diligently fact-checked the then-president's remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic in real-time.

His “Off the Rails” editorial series and its companion podcast “How it Happened: Trump’s Last Stand” drew massive audiences for Axios. The podcast reached more than 10 million listeners and hit the top of Apple's podcast charts.

Bottom line: "[W]hat makes Swan special is his heart and values," Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wrote in a note to staff. "He personifies Axios: high-achieving but warm, gracious, generous and a blast to be around."