The housing market has returned to earth. Home sellers can't just name a price and expect buyers to pay; meanwhile over a trillion dollars in wealth in the form of home equity has evaporated.

Why it matters: Think of this less as a crash and more as a correction. The pandemic-driven housing boom was a bonkers moment of real estate demand.

The Federal Reserve raised rates and crushed that demand, as intended.

State of play: During the pandemic boom, houses were selling for more than list price. A "historically unusual" situation, says Nicole Bachaud, senior economist at Zillow.

Sellers are now accepting less than list prices, on average, to make sales, a return to pre-COVID trends.

Experts say this is a return to normal in a lot of ways, even though 7% mortgages feel abnormal. "It's a really awkward phase of the market because we're coming off of this pandemic frenzy," says Bachaud.

Meanwhile: A whopping $1.37 trillion in mortgage holder equity vanished in the third quarter, thanks to falling home prices, according to calculations by mortgage technology firm Black Knight.

It's the sharpest single-quarter decline, by dollar value, since 2000. On a percentage basis, it's the steepest drop since 2009.

This is real estate, so there are big variations depending on location. The biggest drops in equity are in San Jose (24%), Seattle (21%) and San Francisco (20%).

California accounted for more than half of the national decline in equity.

Reality check: Mortgage holders in the U.S. still have a lot more equity in their homes now than they did before the COVID-induced housing boom.

The average borrower has, on paper, lost about $30,000 in equity from earlier this year, but still has $92,000 more than in February 2020.

Unless you need to sell your house or borrow against it, its value is more of a vibe than a practical problem.

Most homeowners are sitting on low-cost mortgages, with a large amount of equity.

"If you close your eyes at the beginning of the pandemic and just kind of live there, and then look at [your home valuation today], I think you'd be very happy," says Andy Walden, vice president of enterprise research at Black Knight.

What to watch: Those that bought homes in 2021 or this year are most at risk of winding up "underwater" on their mortgage — owing more than their home is worth, Black Knight finds. That's a risky place, as those who recall the Great Recession know.