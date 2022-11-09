Tropical Storm Nicole is raking the northwest Bahamas with strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge flooding Wednesday morning. It is forecast to become a hurricane before striking Florida overnight.

Threat level: The storm will bring damaging storm surge flooding along the east coast of Florida, north to Georgia and South Carolina, along with heavy rain and damaging winds.

The latest: As of 7am, the storm was spinning about 60 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island, or 240 miles east of West Palm Beach. It was moving west-southwest at 13mph, with maximum sustained winds of 70mph, just shy of hurricane strength.

Dry air has been sucked into the system, choking off some of the thunderstorms needed for further intensification, the National Hurricane Center stated in an online forecast discussion.

If Nicole does hit Florida as a hurricane, it would be the latest in the season that such a storm has hit the state.

Tropical storm-force winds have already spread across portions of the east coast of Florida.

The storm's extraordinary reach, with tropical storm force winds extending 460 miles from the center, ensures that the east and west coasts of Florida will see strong winds from this storm.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings and watches are in effect from southeastern Florida to South Carolina.

Photo: National Weather Service Melbourne/Twitter

Zoom in: The greatest level of storm surge flooding will be between North Palm Beach, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia, including the St. Johns River. There, surge heights above normally dry ground will range from 3 to 5 feet, NHC forecasts.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are taking place along the eastern Florida coast in preparation for the storm surge.

Heavy rains are also a threat from this storm, with maximum amounts of 8 inches forecast in parts of Florida.

Parts of the state where the water only recently subsided after Hurricane Ian, such as along the St. Johns River, are likely to see renewed flooding from this storm.

Heavy rains will spread north as the storm turns up the eastern seaboard, with up to six inches of rain possible in parts of the Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains, with soaking rains in the Washington to Boston corridor by this weekend.

NWS rainfall forecast through Saturday morning from Tropical Storm Nicole. Image: Weatherbell.com

Between the lines: NASA is leaving its Artemis I rocket on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral to ride out the storm, but has postponed its Nov. 14 launch attempt to Nov. 16.