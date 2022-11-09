Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called.

Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.

Between the lines: The district was considered a battleground for control of the House.

The GOP's investment in the area showed Republicans were encouraged by a potential shift in Hispanic voters to flip border areas.

How it happened: Cuellar is known for his conservative-leaning stances. Last fall, he was the sole Democrat to vote against a federal bill protecting abortion rights.

Experts believed Cuellar’s policies would help maintain his edge with rural voters.

Cuellar is also a well-known politician, while Garcia has never held public office.

What’s next: Cuellar is a member of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee. He will likely work to secure more funding for Border Patrol.