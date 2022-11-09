Skip to main content
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Slotkin wins re-election in close Michigan House race

Erin Doherty
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin won reelection

Rep. Elissa Slotkin greets supporters before speaking at her election night watch party on Nov. 8. Photo: Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin won re-election in Michigan’s newly created 7th District, edging out Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Slotkin earned the support of Rep. Liz Cheney last month in the Republican lawmaker’s first formal endorsement of a Democratic candidate.

The big picture: The race for the 7th District, which includes congressional lines drawn last year, could prove to be pivotal in overall control of the House of Representatives.

  • Slotkin was first elected in 2018 to represent Michigan's 8th District. The 7th District was created last year, which spans mid-Michigan from Charlotte to just west of Flint and some Detroit suburbs, according to Michigan Radio.
