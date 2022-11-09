45 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Slotkin wins re-election in close Michigan House race
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin won re-election in Michigan’s newly created 7th District, edging out Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, the Associated Press reports.
Why it matters: Slotkin earned the support of Rep. Liz Cheney last month in the Republican lawmaker’s first formal endorsement of a Democratic candidate.
The big picture: The race for the 7th District, which includes congressional lines drawn last year, could prove to be pivotal in overall control of the House of Representatives.
- Slotkin was first elected in 2018 to represent Michigan's 8th District. The 7th District was created last year, which spans mid-Michigan from Charlotte to just west of Flint and some Detroit suburbs, according to Michigan Radio.