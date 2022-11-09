Rep. Slotkin wins re-election in close Michigan House race

Rep. Elissa Slotkin greets supporters before speaking at her election night watch party on Nov. 8. Photo: Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin won re-election in Michigan’s newly created 7th District, edging out Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Slotkin earned the support of Rep. Liz Cheney last month in the Republican lawmaker’s first formal endorsement of a Democratic candidate.

The big picture: The race for the 7th District, which includes congressional lines drawn last year, could prove to be pivotal in overall control of the House of Representatives.