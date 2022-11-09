Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) speaks after conceding his House race on Wednesday. Photo: Andrew Solender/Axios

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday conceded his House race to Republican opponent Mike Lawler, Maloney's spokesperson told Axios.

Why it matters: Maloney's loss is a rare instance of a campaign chief losing their own re-election, highlighting a disappointing showing for New York Democrats even as the party saw shockingly strong performances in races across the country.

What they're saying: At a press conference on Wednesday, Maloney confirmed that he called Lawler, a state assemblyman, "to congratulate him on a good win."

"I don't like to lose, but my opponent won this race and he won it fair and square. And that means something. So I'm going to step aside," Maloney added.

He also told reporters he spoke to President Biden and told him "Democrats stood our ground and we believe Nov. 8, 2022, will be a signature date in American political history."

What we're watching: The DCCC is planning to brief House Democrats on the midterm results on a call Wednesday afternoon that will include Maloney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

Maloney said the call will echo what he said at his press conference: "That we gave it our all, and we beat the spread."

By the numbers: Two outside Republican groups, the Congressional Leadership Fund and National Republican Congressional Committee, spent at least $9.5 million to knock off Maloney.

The district, which covers parts of the Hudson Valley, voted for President Biden by 10 points in 2020.

Maloney had been seen as weakened by anger over his decision to run in a district currently held by Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) after a chaotic redistricting process that foiled Democrats' gerrymandering efforts.

What caught our eye: Shortly after news broke that Maloney had conceded, Jones, who ran instead in a New York City-based district but lost the August primary, tweeted: "Yikes."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.