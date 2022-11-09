Sen. Ron Johnson greets people during a campaign stop on October 8 in Muskego, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson clinched victory against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s Senate race, the Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: Johnson's victory underscores the strength of the conservative movement in the Badger State, a pivotal battleground of the midterm elections.

The big picture: Wisconsin is one of the most important states this cycle and was considered a toss-up, per the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating. Polls showed Johnson and Barnes in a tight race in the final weeks before the election.

Johnson, 67, was running for his third term, while Barnes, 35, was seeking his first term as senator after serving as the state’s lieutenant governor.

Republicans, in the final weeks before the election, flooded airways and slammed Barnes, who supported ending cash bail, as being soft on crime.

State of play: Johnson was largely viewed as one of the most vulnerable senators seeking re-election in 2022. He’s been entangled in controversy and drew criticism for pushing former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Barnes supported a number of progressive policies, including "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal.

He also earned endorsements from progressive figures, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Wisconsin Democrats coalesced around Barnes late in the state’s primary, when his three top competitors dropped out of the race.

Between the lines: Wisconsin, a true battleground state, propelled Trump to victory in 2016, while Biden eked out victory there in 2020.

