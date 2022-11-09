Incoming governor Wes Moore with supporters at a Bowie State University rally. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Democrat Wes Moore has won the Maryland governor's race over Trump-backed state delegate Dan Cox, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Moore will become the state's first Black governor.

His running mate, former state delegate Aruna Miller, will be the first Asian American elected statewide.

Why it matters: The historic win gives Democrats in the capital region hope for more collaboration with Annapolis after eight years of Republican Larry Hogan, per Axios' Cuneyt Dil.

Catch up quick: Moore, 44, a first-time public official, was the early favorite over Cox and consistently led in the polls.

Zoom in: For the blue suburbs of D.C., the Purple Line is a major concern. The delayed, state-run project aims to build a 16.2-mile light rail between Bethesda and New Carrollton, spanning Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and connecting Metro’s Red, Yellow, Green and Orange lines.

It’ll be up to the next governor to ensure the line gets built by the new target date of late 2026, after the contractor Hogan initially picked walked away from the job in 2020.

What we’re watching: Moore’s campaign made big promises to end child poverty and to close the racial wealth gap.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.