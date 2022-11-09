Gov. JB Pritzker won his second term as Illinois governor — and it doesn't seem to be close.

The Associated Press called the win for Pritzker over state Sen. Darren Bailey mere seconds after the polls closed.

Why it matters: The win gives Pritzker a mandate to continue his legislative agenda, which includes criminal justice reform and maintaining the state as a haven for reproductive rights.

Pritzker's victory also shows the continuing influence of money in Illinois politics, as this campaign was the most expensive in state history.

Context: The two candidates spent $215 million, with Pritzker self-financing over $132 million.

What they're saying: "Two of the nation's biggest MAGA billionaires along with their team of political grifters spewed lies and innuendo," Pritzker said in his victory speech last night.

"You showed them that Illinois is a state that stands up for working-class families and rejects their selfish agenda."

"Illinois' excellence defies division."

The other side: The majority of voters rejected Bailey's assertion that the state is broken and Chicago is a "hellhole."

In other words, Bailey's attacks on Chicago didn't resonate with voters from … Chicago.

What he's saying: "Republicans need to be the loyal opposition in Springfield," Bailey said in his concession speech last night, " ... in opposition to the radical policies of the Democrats."

What we're watching: Pritzker's big win signals he's the undisputed leader of the Democratic Party in Illinois, but could he also be burnishing his reputation ahead of a presidential bid?