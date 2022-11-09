Deadly quake strikes Nepal and shakes New Delhi

Nepal Red Cross Society volunteers help with recovery efforts after the quake on Wednesday. Photo: Nepal Red Cross Society/ Twitter

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Nepal's western district of Doti, triggering tremors as far away as India's capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The big picture: Authorities said the quake killed four children and two adults in Doti, as rescuers dug through the rubble to search for survivors in the Himalayan nation, per Reuters.

What they're saying: Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted his condolences to the families of those killed.