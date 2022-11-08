Salesforce is cutting hundreds of jobs

Salesforce laid off several hundred workers from its sales team on Monday, Axios has confirmed.

The big picture: Nearly all tech companies are reassessing their workforces in a slowing economy, with most imposing hiring freezes. Twitter laid off about half its workforce last week and Meta is expected to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow.

Details: Salesforce confirmed that it has made the cuts, and its statement suggests it selected who would be laid off based on performance.

Salesforce had 73,541 employees as of earlier this year, up from 56,606 the year before, per Macrotrends.

The intrigue: A source close to the company tells Axios the job cuts were in the hundreds, not thousands. Protocol reported earlier Tuesday that the company was planning to cut thousands of jobs. The source said these are the only job cuts currently on the table.

"Our sales performance process drives accountability," A Salesforce spokesperson said in a statement to Axios. "Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition."

G0 deeper: What to expect when your tech firm is downsizing