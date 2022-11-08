57 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Tonight's cheat sheet: The Big 3 races to watch
Two of the three races below will likely determine Senate control, while the third gives a major preview of the GOP's political future.
- Georgia is where Republicans lost control of the Senate two years ago. The state requires a 50%+ majority to win, so we could have a runoff that delays a balance of power shift until Dec. 6. Tonight features Herschel Walker (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).
- Pennsylvania is where Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama all campaigned last weekend. It's an open Senate seat that's been GOP-held, potentially offsetting Democratic losses in other states. Tonight is John Fetterman (D) vs. Mehmet Oz (R).
- Arizona matters because GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake — a former TV news celebrity — has been described as a potential Trump heir, but the state elected Joe Biden in 2020. Lake is running against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs.