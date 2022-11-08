2 hours ago - Technology
What the latest self-driving tech merger says about the future of cars
A merger between two suppliers of lidar — a key autonomous vehicle technology — is the latest tremor in the quickly shifting world of self-driving cars.
- The tie-up between former rivals Ouster and Velodyne, announced Monday, comes less than two weeks after Argo.ai, a leading self-driving car startup, said it was shutting down.
The big picture: The race to develop self-driving cars led to a gold rush for lidar makers, many of which went public in the past couple of years.
- However, their valuations have since plummeted as investors grew disillusioned with autonomous vehicle technology.
- Automakers are now largely turning their focus from fully autonomous driving to partially automated driver-assistance technology, which they're already selling.
Yes, but: Even if self-driving cars never go mainstream, there's still plenty of lidar sensor demand for use in driver-assist features, and in other fields of robotics.
How it works: Lidar ("light detection and ranging") sensors use invisible lasers to create highly detailed 3D maps of their surroundings.
- They work alongside other sensors — such as cameras, radar and ultrasonics — to help vehicles "see" their surroundings.
The bottom line: In a changing landscape, Ouster and Velodyne concluded they would be stronger together.