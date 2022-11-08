What the latest self-driving tech merger says about the future of cars

A merger between two suppliers of lidar — a key autonomous vehicle technology — is the latest tremor in the quickly shifting world of self-driving cars.

The tie-up between former rivals Ouster and Velodyne, announced Monday, comes less than two weeks after Argo.ai, a leading self-driving car startup, said it was shutting down.

The big picture: The race to develop self-driving cars led to a gold rush for lidar makers, many of which went public in the past couple of years.

However, their valuations have since plummeted as investors grew disillusioned with autonomous vehicle technology.

Automakers are now largely turning their focus from fully autonomous driving to partially automated driver-assistance technology, which they're already selling.

Yes, but: Even if self-driving cars never go mainstream, there's still plenty of lidar sensor demand for use in driver-assist features, and in other fields of robotics.

How it works: Lidar ("light detection and ranging") sensors use invisible lasers to create highly detailed 3D maps of their surroundings.

They work alongside other sensors — such as cameras, radar and ultrasonics — to help vehicles "see" their surroundings.

The bottom line: In a changing landscape, Ouster and Velodyne concluded they would be stronger together.