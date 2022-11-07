Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady made history during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday as he became the first player to pass 100,000 career passing yards in the NFL, including playoffs.

Driving the news: Brady needed 164 yards to reach to reach the feat. The legendary Buccaneers quarterback surpassed the total in the fourth quarter of his 374th career game when the 45-year-old hit running back Leonard Fournette for a 15-yard gain.

What he's saying: "For me, it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with, who have blocked for me, have caught passes," Brady said Thursday as the milestone loomed, per AP.

"I can't do [anything] in this league without guys doing what they're amazing at, too," the seven-time Super Bowl champion added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Brady and further context.