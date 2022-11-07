Data: Kastle; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Mondays are a little less intense in these hybrid times — most office workers start the week by working at home.

What's happening: Office occupancy is at its lowest at the beginning and the end of the week, according to data from Kastle, which measures occupancy by looking at foot traffic into offices, pulling data from security swipe cards and key fobs.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays have taken the lead as the most popular days to come in; earlier in the year, it looked like hump day had the edge.

There's a network effect taking place here: As more employees come in on these days, more coworkers will show up to see them.

Zoom out: Before the pandemic, most office workers came in every day of the week, with a slight dropoff on Friday, according to Kastle. Mondays were a big deal and you definitely showed up.