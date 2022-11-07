12 mins ago - World
Biden congratulates Netanyahu on election victory in phone call
President Biden on Monday congratulated Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his bloc's election victory last week.
Why it matters: Netanyahu is in the process of forming a coalition after his right-wing bloc won a 64-seat majority in the Knesset. The U.S. is concerned about the fact the government is expected to include members of extreme right-wing parties.
Driving the news: The call between Netanyahu and Biden lasted eight minutes, according to Netanyahu's office.
- Biden told Netanyahu that his commitment towards Israel is unshakeable and stressed that they can make history together, Netanyahu’s office said.
- Netanyahu told Biden that he wants to get more peace agreements with Arab countries, his office added.
- “My commitment to the alliance and the relations between us is stronger than ever," Netanyahu told Biden.
- The White House confirmed the call took place. "It was a warm phone call and a great talk," said U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.
Between the lines: Biden called Netanyahu about five days after the election results were announced.
