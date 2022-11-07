President Biden on Monday congratulated Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his bloc's election victory last week.

Why it matters: Netanyahu is in the process of forming a coalition after his right-wing bloc won a 64-seat majority in the Knesset. The U.S. is concerned about the fact the government is expected to include members of extreme right-wing parties.

Driving the news: The call between Netanyahu and Biden lasted eight minutes, according to Netanyahu's office.

Biden told Netanyahu that his commitment towards Israel is unshakeable and stressed that they can make history together, Netanyahu’s office said.

Netanyahu told Biden that he wants to get more peace agreements with Arab countries, his office added.

“My commitment to the alliance and the relations between us is stronger than ever," Netanyahu told Biden.

The White House confirmed the call took place. "It was a warm phone call and a great talk," said U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Between the lines: Biden called Netanyahu about five days after the election results were announced.

