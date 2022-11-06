Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) during a Souls to the Polls rally at Mount Hermon Baptist Church on Nov. 5 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) distanced himself this week from the Democratic Party as polls show J.D. Vance holding a slim advantage in the Ohio Senate race.

Driving the news: "The National Democratic Party has never been really good at strategic political decisions," Ryan said on CNN this week.

"Thank God that I have enough experience that I've built this campaign not needing them and we really don't want them at this point."

"We're going to do this thing with all the grassroots people we have here," he said.

The big picture: Ryan is locked into a tight race with Vance, an ally of former President Trump, but polls last week show that the Republican candidate carries a slight lead.

Ryan is one of the highest raising Senate candidates in the country, according to USA Today, but he has received less support from national party groups than Vance, Axios' Mary Jane Sanese writes.

But in the final stretch of the midterm campaign, Ryan has drawn the attention of some celebrities, including a Dave Matthews Band performance.

Trump-endorsed Vance has earned support from Republican Party lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.).

Between the lines: Ohio is a red-trending state that Trump won by eight points in 2020.

Go deeper... JD Vance and Tim Ryan spar over racism in heated Senate debate