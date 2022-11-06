McDaniel: Republicans will accept midterm results after process plays out

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that "we'll accept the results" of the midterms as long as the "process [plays] out."

Why it matters: McDaniel's remarks come as some Republican candidates running for office have refused to say whether they will accept the results of the midterms.

Driving the news: "You should have a recount, you should have a canvass and it will go to the courts and then everybody should accept the results, that's what it should be," McDaniel said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I'm also not going to say if [there are] problems, we shouldn't be able to address that. If [there are] real problems, everybody should be able to address that."

"Every election is run differently at the county level, at the precinct level, so we want to make sure it's run fair and transparently and then we'll let the process play out and then we'll accept the results," she said.

Between the lines: McDaniel also said Sunday that election deniers "is not what the American people are caring about right now."

What she's saying: McDaniel said that "nobody should be intimidating" voters, after asked about right-wing activists in Arizona gathering around ballot drop boxes to monitor voters.

"Do not break the law, do not attack or intimidate people who are trying to vote," she said, also adding, "don't intimidate our poll watchers."

"We're having that right now too, where our poll watchers are not being allowed to meaningfully observe, that's an important part of our democracy," she said.

"[Both sides] should be able to meaningfully observe so that we can go out and say, listen, we saw it and it went well."

