Everything we know about the Philadelphia mass shooting

Police tape is pictured near the scene of a fire in Jan. 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Hannah Beier/Getty Images

At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Driving the news: The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood, when several individuals exited a black car and started shooting outside a bar in the area, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said at a press briefing, WPVI-TV reported.

Is there a motive?

Stanford said that no motive is known at this time but that police hope to gather surveillance video from nearby businesses to help them determine the shooters' identities.

The gunmen "may have spotted someone that they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and just began firing at the group of individuals that were there," Stanford said.

"We have some brazen people in this city that don't care. They don't care how many police officers are out here. And some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here. And so we continue to do what we need to do to get these individuals in custody," Stanford said.

The area is typically a busy one and has a "heavy police presence," Stanford said, noting that officers were in the area at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots.

What do we know about the shooters?

After the shooting, the gunmen "fled back to the vehicle and left this location. in that vehicle," Stanford said.

"Multiple shooters" were at the scene, he added, stating that police didn't wish to pinpoint a specific number in case video evidence ended up showing a different number.

The suspects fired at least 40 shots, he added.

What do we know about the victims?

Two of the victims are in critical condition while the remaining seven are stable, Stanford said.