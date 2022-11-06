Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, during a press conference in Phoenix in October. Photo: Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

The campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake received an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" on Saturday, CNN reports.

Driving the news: There have been no reports of injury from the received mail, but one staff member is under medical watch. An investigation is ongoing.

The big picture: Colton Duncan, Lake's campaign spokesperson, told CNN a staffer had opened the envelope that contained white power.

Duncan said the staff member is "under medical supervision" and that the envelope was "confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination."

Lake's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department told Fox News that police officers "responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road" and learned of suspicious items inside the mail.

Additional law enforcement officers responded "to collect the items and secure the area."

