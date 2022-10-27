The office of Arizona's secretary of state Katie Hobbs was burglarized this week, per a statement from the Democrat's gubernatorial campaign Wednesday.

Driving the news: Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in an emailed statement that items were taken from her office sometime on Tuesday night, but they had yet to identify suspects.

"This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved," Krynsky said.

Of note: Hobbs, a Democrat running for Arizona governor, is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, a 2020 election denier.

What they're saying: "Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign," Hobbs' campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement.

"Let's be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit," DeMont added.

"The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation."

Representatives for Lake did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The Department of Justice and FBI have identified Arizona as one of the top states for threats to election officials and poll workers.