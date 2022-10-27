Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office burglarized
The office of Arizona's secretary of state Katie Hobbs was burglarized this week, per a statement from the Democrat's gubernatorial campaign Wednesday.
Driving the news: Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in an emailed statement that items were taken from her office sometime on Tuesday night, but they had yet to identify suspects.
- "This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved," Krynsky said.
Of note: Hobbs, a Democrat running for Arizona governor, is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, a 2020 election denier.
What they're saying: "Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign," Hobbs' campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement.
- "Let's be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit," DeMont added.
- "The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation."
- Representatives for Lake did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
The big picture: The Department of Justice and FBI have identified Arizona as one of the top states for threats to election officials and poll workers.
- Widespread misinformation about election fraud has already resulted in several serious threats in Arizona and danger could increase now that early voting is under way.