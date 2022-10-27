Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office burglarized

Sareen Habeshian

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks on Oct. 7, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The office of Arizona's secretary of state Katie Hobbs was burglarized this week, per a statement from the Democrat's gubernatorial campaign Wednesday.

Driving the news: Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in an emailed statement that items were taken from her office sometime on Tuesday night, but they had yet to identify suspects.

  • "This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved," Krynsky said.

Of note: Hobbs, a Democrat running for Arizona governor, is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, a 2020 election denier.

What they're saying: "Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign," Hobbs' campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement.

  • "Let's be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit," DeMont added.
  • "The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation."
  • Representatives for Lake did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The Department of Justice and FBI have identified Arizona as one of the top states for threats to election officials and poll workers.

  • Widespread misinformation about election fraud has already resulted in several serious threats in Arizona and danger could increase now that early voting is under way.
