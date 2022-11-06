America's red-state abortion wipeout

The number of abortions performed in the U.S. fell by about 6% after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to data from the Society of Family Planning.

The big picture: Many states in which abortion remains legal saw significant increases in the number of procedures performed, suggesting that plenty of women traveled out-of-state to obtain access.

By the numbers: There were roughly 5,000 fewer total abortions, nationwide, in both July and August — the two months following the court's ruling — than there were in April.

But in states with bans and severe restrictions, there were about 8,000 fewer abortions each month — a decrease of 95%. Abortions also decreased, albeit more modestly, in states with less severe restrictions.

In states with few restrictions on abortion, there was an 11% increase in the total number.

The intrigue: North Carolina, Kansas, Colorado and Illinois saw the largest increases.