America's red-state abortion wipeout
The number of abortions performed in the U.S. fell by about 6% after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to data from the Society of Family Planning.
The big picture: Many states in which abortion remains legal saw significant increases in the number of procedures performed, suggesting that plenty of women traveled out-of-state to obtain access.
By the numbers: There were roughly 5,000 fewer total abortions, nationwide, in both July and August — the two months following the court's ruling — than there were in April.
- But in states with bans and severe restrictions, there were about 8,000 fewer abortions each month — a decrease of 95%. Abortions also decreased, albeit more modestly, in states with less severe restrictions.
- In states with few restrictions on abortion, there was an 11% increase in the total number.
The intrigue: North Carolina, Kansas, Colorado and Illinois saw the largest increases.
- Even some states with restrictions — but not total bans — saw increases in the number of abortions performed, specifically states close to others where abortion is now illegal.
- Several states — including Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas — have experienced a decline in the number of monthly abortions to 10 or less.