Trump friend found not guilty of lying to FBI, illegal foreign lobbying

Tom Barrack departs from criminal court in New York. Photo: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Trump, has been found not guilty of illegal foreign lobbying charges, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Barrack, a California billionaire, helped chair Trump's 2017 inaugural committee.

Details: Barrack was accused of using his access to Trump to advocate for the United Arab Emirates without registering as a foreign agent, Axios' Dan Primack writes.

He was also accused of obstruction of justice and making false statements in a 2019 interview with the FBI.

After three days of deliberations, a jury found Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal officials, AP reports.

Barrack has denied any wrongdoing, saying he made positive remarks about UAE because he wanted to, not because he was asked to, NBC News reports.

Worth noting: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin both testified in the trial, which lasted for six weeks, according to NBC.

