1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Trump friend found not guilty of lying to FBI, illegal foreign lobbying
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Trump, has been found not guilty of illegal foreign lobbying charges, the Associated Press reports.
Why it matters: Barrack, a California billionaire, helped chair Trump's 2017 inaugural committee.
Details: Barrack was accused of using his access to Trump to advocate for the United Arab Emirates without registering as a foreign agent, Axios' Dan Primack writes.
- He was also accused of obstruction of justice and making false statements in a 2019 interview with the FBI.
- After three days of deliberations, a jury found Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal officials, AP reports.
- Barrack has denied any wrongdoing, saying he made positive remarks about UAE because he wanted to, not because he was asked to, NBC News reports.
Worth noting: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin both testified in the trial, which lasted for six weeks, according to NBC.