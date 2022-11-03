A partner who votes: A nice perk, not a dealbreaker

Data: the Generation Lab/Axios poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Voting is important — but not so important that it'd be a relationship deal-breaker for most young Americans, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios survey.

By the numbers: Over half of young people said they would be unfazed to learn that their partner didn't vote; just 3% said that would be grounds to end a relationship.

Similarly, almost 70% said they wouldn't be any more inclined to swipe right on a potential date whose profile indicated that they had voted.

Yes, but: The pollsters behind the Generation Lab survey said their numbers signal a potential for high youth turnout this cycle: 34% of young people said they're absolutely certain to vote, and 25% say they will probably vote.

Similarly, a national poll from Harvard's Institute of Politics found 40% of 18-to-29-year-olds will "definitely" vote on Nov. 8.

The big picture: Young voters are a key piece of Democrats' coalition, but surveys suggest they need to do more to energize this group.