1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
FBI issues alert warning of "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI issued an alert Thursday warning of a "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey.
The big picture: The notice comes amid a rise in antisemitism and continued threats of violence against Jewish people. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
- The alert comes about a week after the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, posted multiple antisemitic comments on social media, including one in which he said he was "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE."
What they're saying: "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ," the Newark FBI branch tweeted Thursday.
- "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can."
- "We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) tweeted.
- The New York Police Department also said in a statement that its intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus are working with the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force to "ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the tri-state area."
Don't forget: Two armed attackers targeted a kosher supermarket in New Jersey in December 2019, causing a gunfight that injured one civilian and killed three others. Authorities said they were driven in part by a hatred of Jews.