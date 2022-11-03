FBI issues alert warning of "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues

The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as seen outside of its headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI issued an alert Thursday warning of a "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey.

The big picture: The notice comes amid a rise in antisemitism and continued threats of violence against Jewish people. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The alert comes about a week after the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, posted multiple antisemitic comments on social media, including one in which he said he was "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE."

What they're saying: "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ," the Newark FBI branch tweeted Thursday.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) tweeted.

The New York Police Department also said in a statement that its intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus are working with the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force to "ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the tri-state area."

Don't forget: Two armed attackers targeted a kosher supermarket in New Jersey in December 2019, causing a gunfight that injured one civilian and killed three others. Authorities said they were driven in part by a hatred of Jews.