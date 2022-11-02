The Biden administration on Wednesday morning announced a $223 million investment meant to expand meat and poultry processing capacity in the U.S., part of an effort to tame sky-high food inflation.

Why it matters: Meat and poultry prices are soaring at the moment, but the White House efforts are long-term — the funds go toward loans and grants for smaller meat processing companies and farmers that can compete against "Big Meat." The payoff will take awhile.

"There are multiple reasons for increased [meat and poultry] costs. This is obviously going to have an impact," said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on a call with reporters Tuesday.

"It will take some time. There's no question about that."

Catch up quick: The latest announcement is part of a plan Biden announced back in January, committing $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Details: The broad idea is to support regional meat and poultry processors who can compete with the big four — Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS, and National Beef Packing Co. — that dominate the industry.

More processors would mean that farmers would theoretically fetch a better price for cattle and poultry, while at the same time increasing competition among processors would lower prices for consumers.

Context: Meat prices are up 22% since January 2020, according to CPI data.

The other side: Business groups say higher energy and labor costs — not excessive market power — are driving up meat and poultry prices.

Zoom out: The administration came in hot on tackling antitrust issues even before soaring inflation became the most pressing economic issue. And it has since turned the fight against corporate consolidation into a cornerstone of its efforts to combat rising prices.