"Antisemitism" joins trending pre-election Google searches

Note: Data not available from Aug. 8 to Sept. 4, 2022; Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/Axios

Google searches about antisemitism skyrocketed last week after the outcry around offensive remarks by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, according to data for Axios' Midterms Dashboard.

Why it matters: Days before the Nov. 8 midterms, the volume of nationwide searches on the topic outnumbered those related to top non-economic issues driving the election.

Yes, but: In some specific congressional districts in key states, Democrats' abortion messaging and Republicans' messaging on crime showed staying power.

What we're watching: Michigan was home to nine of the top 10 districts — with the 7th Congressional District topping the list — Googling about abortion. The battleground state will vote on a ballot measure codifying the right to abortion next week.

New Mexico's 1st District posted the nation's second highest interest in the issue of crime. Republicans have zeroed in on the issue to try to unseat New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D).

National interest in gas prices fell below abortion for the first time in weeks. But Nevada's toss-up 3rd District, where Rep. Susie Lee (D) is fighting for re-election, is Googling about gas prices more than any other district.

The bottom line: Overall, economy-themed searches around topics like jobs, wages and taxes still dominate Americans' pre-election searches.