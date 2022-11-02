The FBI arrested a suspected member of far-right extremist group the Boogaloo Bois Tuesday after he allegedly posted about killing police, government officials and expressing a desire to "blow up the IRS" and Facebook's headquarters.

Driving the news: Aron McKillips, 29, is accused of stockpiling bomb-making materials, an "AR-15 type rifle" and a grenade launcher, which he later allegedly said he traded for some "primo cocaine," according to a complaint unsealed Tuesday in Toledo federal court and first obtained by The Daily Beast.

Zoom in: The complaint documents screenshots of Signal chats and audio recordings on the encrypted messaging platform in which someone with the username of "prisonoh," or "Prison OH" (meaning "Prison Ohio"), whom the FBI identified as McKillips, posted on several occasions about weapons.

The user also expressed a desire to "kill feds, kill police, kill government officials," according to the complaint.

An informant reported that McKillips "posted a picture of his AK and said he wants to turn this into 'The country Concert 2,' likely referencing the Las Vegas mass shooting" of 2017, the complaint states.

The big picture: McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.