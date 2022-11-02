Temperatures in Europe are increasing twice as fast as in any other continent on Earth, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency.

Why it matters: Rapid warming is leading to devastating extreme weather events, including deadly heat waves and floods, as well as hotter, more severe droughts.

Driving the news: In a new report looking specifically at the climate of Europe during the past 30 years, the WMO and EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, showed that during the 1991-2021 period, temperatures across Europe increased by about 0.5°C (0.9°F) per decade.

Only the Arctic region is warming faster, along with parts of Antarctica, climate data shows.

European warming is having sweeping changes on the environment, including melting mountain glaciers and more severe and persistent extreme weather events.

Many of these shifts were visible last summer, when temperatures set all-time records in France, Britain and other countries, alpine glaciers melted unusually early and extensively, and a marine heat wave enveloped the waters of the Mediterranean.

According to the WMO, mountain glaciers lost nearly 30 meters, or about 100 feet, in thickness from 1997 to 2021.

Between the lines: The report notes that Europe is one of the best-prepared regions for climate change and the supercharged extreme weather events that it brings.

About three quarters of Europe's population are covered by early warning systems for extreme weather conditions, for example, with many subject to heat wave action plans as well.

"Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well prepared societies are not safe from impacts of extreme weather events," said WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas, in a statement.

What's next: Europe can expect to see a continuation of its sped up-warming rate, relative to other continents, during the rest of the century. In addition, the frequency and intensity of heat extremes — which reached all-time record levels this past summer, are projected to keep increasing.

In addition, the Mediterranean region is forecast to continue to become hotter and more arid, while extreme precipitation events and inland flooding plague areas of central and northern Europe.

Heading into COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt next week, the EU has a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 55% emissions cut by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050.

However, even if these goals are achieved, the global effects of emissions from countries with increasing emissions, would continue to affect Europe.

Context: The new report arrives in the midst of a fall heat wave in much of Europe, with national temperature records set in several countries so far in November, but also throughout October.