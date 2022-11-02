Gender representation on S&P 500 boards reach new milestone

Data: SpencerStuart; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly a third of all board directors among S&P 500 companies are women.

Driving the news: Women now represent 32% of all S&P 500 directors — the most ever. That's up from 30% last year, and an 86% increase over the past decade, when the makeup of women on boards was just 17%, a new study from Spencer Stuart, a leadership consulting firm, finds.

All S&P 500 boards now have at least one woman director: 98% have two or more; and 81% have three or more.

Why it matters: Boards are playing a bigger role in ensuring more diversity inside businesses — especially for leadership pipelines.

"They often encourage the CEO to support the career development of executives from historically underrepresented groups by ensuring they gain exposure to the company’s board and sponsoring up-and-coming leaders for external board opportunities," the study says.

What to watch: Companies have also stepped up adding younger board members as well as directors from other historically underrepresented groups over the past decade.

22% of all directors are from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups — defined as Black or African American, Asian, Hispanic or Latino, two or more races/ethnicities, American Indian/Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

Among new directors added in 2022, that number jumps to 46%.

"Next-gen" directors, aged 50 and younger, account for 18% of new board members in 2022, up from 16% in 2021.

Methodology: The U.S. Spencer Stuart Board Index examined the latest proxy statements from 489 companies filed between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.